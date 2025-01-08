The future of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is about to enter its important stages. It’s an open race as of now, but yes, movements have finally started with his brother/agent and his camp travelling around Europe to meet with clubs, explore possibilities and consider ideas ahead of the next weeks in order to decide what to do.

Let’s clarify first of all that there are still some chances for Rashford to stay and continue at Manchester United. The relationship is complicated, but not completely broken at this stage. Ruben Amorim wants to see more from Marcus, that’s very clear. He’s not been happy with some training sessions in recent weeks and that is the main reason why he’s been left out of the squad several times, apart from at Anfield where he missed the game because he was ill. But the story remains open.

Rashford's Brother is in Milan for Transfer Talks Today

AC Milan are keen to advance in talks with player and club

Meanwhile, Rashford is considering his options and his camp has started movements. While I’m writing this column, Marcus’ brother is in Italy, ready for face-to-face talks with AC Milan who are among the clubs keen on understanding the conditions of the deal. We’re not at advanced stages or not even in concrete negotiations as of now, but AC Milan are looking for an offensive player to add to their roster and Rashford is high on their list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has seven goals and four assists in 1,500 minutes of football for Manchester United this season.

The England international's salary is also a key part of the story; Milan are not planning to cover the full salary but could be open to including a buy option clause in negotiations. For sure, talks will take place and we will see if Milan will be able to advance on both the player and club side with Man United.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund Also Want Rashford

Rashford's camp are set for talks with multiple clubs

In Italy, there’s also interest from Juventus who have been looking at another Man United player, Joshua Zirkzee. His desire however, is to continue at Manchester United and the club never opened the door to a simple loan, so it's not an easy one so far. That’s why Juve are also among the clubs being mentioned as a candidate for the Rashford deal; let’s see if they decide to enter into concrete talks too or move on to other targets. They also like Randal Kolo Muani, one of the most wanted strikers in Europe this January, with Tottenham and Man United also showing interest.

But it’s not only Italy providing options for Rashford. Borussia Dortmund also have genuine interest in Marcus Rashford as an opportunity to repeat the Jadon Sancho masterpiece they did one year ago when reaching the Champions League final. The interest is genuine and Borussia are planning talks with Rashford’s camp too in the next few days, after AC Milan. It will also depend on the player, who has already decided to put two more options on stand-by.

Rashford Rejects Saudi and Turkish Offers

Galatasaray made approach to sign Man United forward

One of those options came from Saudi Arabia, which is not a priority for Rashford now. We will see later in the window if that changes, but at this stage it’s not a concrete possibility under consideration. It's the same for Galatasaray, as the Turkish club are looking for one more star player to add to their roster after Mauro Icardi’s injury, but Rashford didn’t open the door to their initial approach this week as his priority remains to continue in one of the top 5 European leagues.

The race remains open, but talks are starting to explore options and now Rashford will consider all projects in order to make a decision on his future. This is one to watch for sure in the next few days. Deal on!

