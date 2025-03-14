Manchester United have started internal conversations to prepare for the summer transfer window. They are still waiting to advance on deals but the overall view will be clear soon with Ruben Amorim and the club's management now together on a weekly basis to prepare the plan for the upcoming months.

Nothing is imminent in terms of transfers, as Manchester United are waiting to understand their budget based on European football and, of course, sales will be crucial for Financial Fair Play.

Amorim Requests New Centre-Back During INEOS Talks

Man United want one more to complete squad

We understand that during those initial conversations - similar to what happened in December with Ruben Amorim indicating left wing back as crucial position to cover in January and then Patrick Dorgu arrived - Man United directors and the manager have also started to discuss the possibility of bringing in one more centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Despite signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro last summer, who remain a crucial part of the project, and also with Ayden Heaven now doing excellently, United are seriously considering bringing in one more centre-back to play with a back three as Amorim wants to do for the long-term project.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United spent a combined £95m last summer to bring Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro to Old Trafford.

This has been discussed in recent days, as Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans will both leave Manchester United in the summer and Lisandro Martinez will be out for months after suffering a new injury a few weeks ago. The internal view at the club is that with an important season ahead and many games to play, one more centre-back can be important to help with the rotation if they can find the right player to sign in terms of investment, experience and quality.

Yoro and Heaven are big guarantees for the future, but one more defender could help complete the squad in that position.

Man United Convinced on Other Summer Targets

Amorim has three signings in mind

For sure, even during the recent meetings, Man United remain convinced about the priority targets including a new striker and at least one more offensive player to play behind the number nine next season, while in midfield there could also be movements with an exit for Casemiro expected to happen in the summer.

But centre-back could be another move for Manchester United; sources guarantee that Ruben Amorim has also indicated this position as one more to cover in the upcoming months, and Man United directors have recently started making some calls to enquire about centre-backs available in the summer.

Manchester United's Centre-Backs in 2024-25 (Premier League) Yoro De Ligt Martinez Maguire Appearances 14 26 20 20 Starts 7 22 20 15 Minutes 698 1913 1754 1359 Goals 0 2 2 1 Assists 0 0 1 0 Tackles per game 1.3 1 2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.2 1.6 1.8 Average passes per game 31.4 47.6 65.7 43.6 Pass accuracy 93% 90.8% 90% 87.3%

Amorim is Looking for a New Partner for Yoro and De Ligt

It could be one of the 'surprises' of the summer

Amorim is understood to be very happy with Harry Maguire performances and leadership, but he’s 32 and that’s one of the factors being considered during internal conversations. Meanwhile, the manager loves Leny Yoro, his quality and his potential, and he’s surely going to be a big part of Manchester United plans under the Portuguese coach, same as Matthijs de Ligt.

But one more centre-back could be one of the surprises of the summer at Old Trafford. Initial calls have started, more will follow soon.

All statistics according to WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 14-03-25.