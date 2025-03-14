Geovany Quenda and Chelsea - this is the story of a crazy deal with a secret blitz by the Blues. Yes, because it’s very rare to see a top deal like this one completed by Chelsea for one of the main talents in Europe in March, out of nowhere, with zero links in recent months.

But this was the strategy since day one for this deal: if something becomes public before the deal is agreed, everything will collapse. This was the clear message from both Chelsea and Sporting to all those involved in the negotiations, and in the end it was successful.

Enzo Maresca Approved Geovany Quenda Deal

Quenda can play in preferred winger position at Chelsea

After scouting the player for more than one year, Chelsea got the internal green light to proceed with a crucial name involved in this story: Enzo Maresca. Yes, because we told you on GIVEMESPORT two weeks ago how Maresca was fully involved in all conversations to plan for the future squad and he’s also been important to proceed on this deal for Geovany Quenda.

Maresca approved the player and can see him as a perfect fit into his system and model to play on constant 1v1, something that really attracts Quenda too. Sources close to Quenda tell us he’s willing to play as a winger, not a wing-back [like he would at Manchester United], and that’s what made the difference in conversation with Chelsea.

Man United Were in Talks to Sign Quenda for Months

The move from Chelsea came out of nowhere

Manchester United have been in discussions for months as Quenda made the shortlist for the summer and was one of the potential targets approved by Ruben Amorim, who knows the player well from Sporting and believes his level can be exceptional in the future; United were also willing to complete the deal in January. However, it was before the Patrick Dorgu deal, as due to Financial Fair Play they were only allowed to invest €35/40m in the January window.

That amount was not enough to convince Sporting and that’s why Man United decided to bring in Dorgu immediately and focus again on Quenda in the summer with fresh money from sales or eventual European football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda has already made 43 appearances for Sporting Lisbon despite being 17 years of age.

But it is too late, as Chelsea were already working behind the scenes on the deal on player side with an agreement reached for a seven-year deal, with an option to extend for a further season. His salary will be almost 3x compared to what he’s earning at Sporting right now with add-ons also on top of the agreement. Sporting accepted Chelsea's final proposal on Thursday night with club management working on the deal until late night after the Conference League game against Copenhagen.

Chelsea Will Pay €50m for Quenda

They stopped any late hijacks after player took medical

The transfer fee will be €50m plus taxes covered by the Blues, similar to what happened with Enzo Fernandez and Benfica in terms of structure of the deal as Sporting have accepted installments as part of the negotiations.

Chelsea didn’t want to face any risks of late hijacks or new proposals from Manchester United and they wanted the player to undergo medical tests immediately in Portugal with club staff members to check the results, follow Quenda and proceed with the green light to seal the agreement.

One more secret of this story? Chelsea had a feeling that not only Man United but also Bayern were prepared to enter the race for Quenda in the summer, not now. That’s why they wanted to get ahead of all other clubs and get the deal done immediately. To accomplish Sporting's requests, Chelsea agreed to let the player stay in Portugal for one more season and join them in 2026… in exchange for green light immediately, avoiding any summer race. Said, then done. A top secret move out of nowhere. Safe to say, Chelsea loved this one.

