It’s a complicated, difficult moment for Arsenal. The injury to Kai Havertz arrived at the worst moment possible, after the decision not to sign a striker in January with the club believing there was no ‘good’ option available at the right price, instead planning to invest on a top number 9 in the summer transfer window.

Havertz will be out for the rest of the season and with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also injured, the situation won’t be easy for Mikel Arteta and the coaching staff.

Arsenal Tried to Sign a Striker in January

The Gunners held interest in Sesko, Isak and Watkins

In January, Arsenal definitely tried to make things happen by calling RB Leipzig again for Benjamin Sesko, but there was no chance to negotiate with the German side for a mid-season sale. “Untouchable” was the answer from Leipzig, but in the summer it will be different.

There was not even the chance to ask for Alexander Isak, as Newcastle were never selling their main man at this point of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season.

Arsenal made concrete steps to proceed on a deal for Ollie Watkins in the final days of the window, but Aston Villa closed the doors once they sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr with Unai Emery very clear in public - and in private - with the club’s board: no chance to sell Watkins after Duran. That’s why the January market plan was really difficult for Arsenal.

Arsenal Were Offered Other Strikers in January

Moves for Morata, Kolo Muani and Benzema were never close

Credit: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Some low-cost options were offered to the club including Alvaro Morata from AC Milan, but Arsenal rejected them and didn’t want to proceed on players who were not on their shortlist - the Spanish striker ended up at Galatasaray.

Randal Kolo Muani was a big opportunity on the market, but Arsenal were never really pushing for this deal as they couldn’t offer a guaranteed starting spot and the French player picked Juventus as his favourite destination. Despite links from Saudi Arabia, Karim Benzema was never an option for the Gunners.

Arsenal Not in Talks Over Free Agent Striker

The Gunners won't overreact to Havertz injury

What happens now? We’re currently not aware of contacts with any free-agent striker on the market. Arsenal don’t like to overreact but they’re obviously worried about the situation as they didn’t expect to suffer one more blow, and a significant one with Havertz out until the end of the season. As of today, there are no negotiations underway with free agents and in case it changes, we will keep you posted.

Meanwhile, Arteta and his staff will explore solutions including young talents to promote, as well as fully trusting in the players now available, including Raheem Sterling who’s going to be important for this final part of the season.

How Arsenal's available forwards have performed this season (Premier League) Raheem Sterling Leandro Trossard Ethan Nwaneri Appearances 9 16 11 Starts 3 8 3 Minutes 216 1461 284 Goals 0 4 3 Assists 1 4 0 Shots per game 0.8 1.5 0.6

Arsenal never really considered sending Sterling back to Chelsea in January - they’ve insisted on full trust and now Sterling will have his opportunity, while the coaching staff are working on the recovery process to be completed as soon as possible for Martinelli and Saka.

The club also has total trust in Ethan Nwaneri, with a new contract also being discussed for the young gem who’s going be part of the long-term project at Arsenal. Sources at the club insist that the main focus on the market has always been for the summer - not the January window - and this remains the feeling now even more after Havertz’s injury.

Arsenal Targeting Sesko and Isak This Summer

Mikel Arteta also wants to sign a winger

Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak remain the two top options for Arteta ahead of the summer window, more than Watkins.

For sure, Arsenal maintain active contacts for both strikers and are waiting to see the best option available to get an advantage on other clubs in the race.

In addition, Arsenal are also looking at wingers for next season with the Gunners expected to be very busy, while trying to find solutions as soon as possible after this injury crisis.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Arsenal Eyeing Move for 'Sensational' Brazilian Star GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are considering a summer move to sign a 'sensational' Brazilian forward.

All statistics according to WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 13-02-25.