Chelsea are closing in on a deal for young midfielder Mathis Amougou, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues look set to sign the Saint Eitenne prospect in a deal worth £12.5m, after Romano told his followers on X:

"Chelsea and St Etienne are closing in on 19 year old midfielder Mathis Amougou as deal is being completed.Fee around €15m, final details being sorted."

Romano had already mentioned Chelsea's interest in the 19-year-old when reporting on the west London club's pursuit of another promising midfielder - Sporting Lisbon's Dario Essugo, who is currently on loan at Las Palmas. The Blues have also shown interest in Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly.

Amougou has made nine starts and eight substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this season, representing a Saint Etienne side who find themselves fighting for survival in the French top flight.

Chelsea have proved themselves adept at recruiting promising young talent in recent years, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo helping form the spine of a youthful team with lots of potential.

Amougou is another prospect who Chelsea will hope can blossom into an exciting first-team player, although it remains to be seen whether he'll be expected to immediately contribute to Enzo Maresca's squad.

The west Londoners have otherwise been one of the Premier League's quieter clubs when it comes to signings this month; instead, there has been more focus on departures with Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley and Cesare Casadei among the more prominent names leaving the club on loan or permanently.

Joao Felix is also on course to leave for AC Milan, although it seems Christopher Nkunku will be staying at Stamford Bridge.