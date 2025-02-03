Fulham have made a last-minute move to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze and are trying to conclude a deal before the transfer window shuts at 11 PM GMT, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Cottagers have yet to do any business during the winter but have set their sights on Chukwueze who has been in and out of the Serie A giants' first team. The 25-year-old could come straight into Marco Silva's side on the right wing, but there is little time remaining to bring him to Craven Cottage.

Silva has had hardly any issues to attend to regarding his attack, who have been performing well in the Premier League this term and were on song in a 2-1 away win against Newcastle United on the weekend. But the Portuguese coach may be keen to add more depth on the wing, and Chukwueze may have a point to prove after a disappointing Milan spell.

Romano: Fulham Make Late Approach For Chukwueze

All parties want a deal sorted before the window closes

Romano has revealed that Fulham had approached Milan for the Nigerian attacker, who has failed to live up to expectations at the San Siro:

"Understand Fulham have approached AC Milan to sign Samuel Chukwueze. Negotiations ongoing between all parties involved with short time to make it happen."

Chukwueze joined the Rossoneri from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for around £16.5 million (€20 million) after he'd impressed in the UEFA Champions League with the Yellow Submarine, part of the team that made it to the semifinals in 2022.

It just hasn't quite panned out as the Nigeria international would have wanted in Milan and an exit could be on the cards. Italian outlet Calciomercato reported that he'd been offered to Premier League trio Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace, but Fulham are the ones who are trying to secure his signature in the latter hours of deadline day.

