Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier could find a move away from Tyneside in the final days of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano - with Turkish giants Galatasaray making a formal approach over a move for his services.

Trippier joined Newcastle back in January 2022 from Atletico Madrid in the first transfer window since the Saudi PIF had taken control of the club, playing a pivotal role in their Premier League survival - and since, he's been a mainstay in the team, with Newcastle even qualifying for the Champions League in that time. However, Tino Livramento has ousted him from the first-team in the current campaign, starting 19 of the club's 24 top-flight games this season - and that could see Trippier sold on.

The report by Romano states that reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray have now made a formal approach for Trippier over a potential move for his services.

The decision is now up to Newcastle's top brass, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe wanting to keep the experienced, £120,000-per-week right-back - however a lack of game time this season could see the former Tottenham Hotspur defender a reason to move on from St. James' Park.

Trippier, who turned 34 back in December, has only started five games in the Premier League this season, owing to a hamstring injury and Livramento's form - but there is still obvious quality there. Over the past two full seasons alone, Trippier has two goals and an impressive 17 assists - a superb tally for the former England full-back.

Galatasaray are currently top of the Super Lig as they aim to secure a third-consecutive title, and Trippier's arrival would do no harm for Okan Buruk's side, who currently sit six points clear of Fenerbahce in the table and with no losses to boot.

Trippier, if he was to depart, would represent a huge loss in experience for Howe's side. 54 caps for England - including an assist in the EURO 2020 final and a goal in the 2018 World Cup semi-final - is matched by a Champions League final, a La Liga title and more - and although Livramento is a star on the up, Trippier departing as his mentor would hardly be beneficial.