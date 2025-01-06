Juventus are interested in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and are ‘really pushing’ for his arrival in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Bianconeri reportedly have an excellent relationship with the Dutchman’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, and are eager to reunite manager Thiago Motta with Zirkzee after their successful season together at Bologna in 2023/24.

According to Romano, Juventus’ interest in Zirkzee is ‘really concrete', and talks with his representatives began weeks ago.

However, it remains to be seen whether Man United will be willing to part ways with the 'elite' 23-year-old as early as January, having signed him on a five-year contract just six months ago:

“Yesterday, after the game, Ruben Amorim, after the draw against Liverpool at Anfield, said, I want to keep Joshua Zirkzee, he’s working really hard, he's giving his best in training, but he also added, the January transfer window is open, so we will see. “Why did he say that? Because Juventus are really pushing for Joshua Zirkzee. Juventus have a very good relationship, the director Cristiano Giuntoli and the agent of Joshua Zirkzee, Kia Joorabchian, have an excellent relationship. “They did a deal, for example, for Douglas Luiz in the summer transfer window together. So Juventus are really interested in Joshua Zirkzee. “The manager is Thiago Motta and Thiago Motta was the coach at Bologna last season, they did an excellent job together, Thiago Motta and Joshua Zirkzee. “So the interest of Juventus is really concrete, and contacts with the player side already started weeks ago.”

Zirkzee has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A in recent months, having struggled to impress since arriving at Old Trafford from Bologna in the summer.

The Dutch international has made just seven Premier League starts this season and only one in his last seven games under Ruben Amorim.

Doubts over Zirkzee’s long-term prospects at Old Trafford have grown in recent weeks, especially after the 23-year-old was substituted in the first half during United’s 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle and was booed by the home fans.

Zirkzee has made 28 appearances for United across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in just over 1,000 minutes of action.

Recent reports suggest Juventus could explore a swap deal to bring Zirkzee back to Italy, potentially sending striker Dusan Vlahovic to Man United in exchange.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.