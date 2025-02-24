Manchester United's extensive pursuit of Victor Osimhen has seen the Red Devils show no need to scout him in recent weeks, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Italian journalist stating that, contrary to reports, the Nigerian star has not been scouted by the Red Devils' recruitment staff in recent weeks as they know him so well.

Osimhen has been linked to United for quite some time, but this season in particular has seen those links increase. The Nigerian forward fell out of favour at Napoli in the summer after he tried forcing a move through to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on transfer deadline day, but with those moves collapsing, he joined Galatasaray in a surprise switch - and with no immediate future at Napoli, he could be allowed to leave the Serie A club. But Romano has poured cold water on an imminent move to United by stating that scouts have not been to watch the talisman - though it's because they're so aware of his talents having ben on their shortlist for quite some time.

The forward is no closer to moving to Old Trafford

Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that sources close to any potential Osimhen move have denied that United scouts watched him in person - as they don't need to 'check' on the player, with his talents so well known throughout Old Trafford circles.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =12th Goals 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 9th Shots Per Game 4.6 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.8 =2nd Match rating 7.62 2nd

Romano has stated that the Nigerian will be one of the most sought-after strikers on the market in the summer transfer window after his exploits for Napoli and Galatasaray in recent years - where he will return to Italy in the summer once his loan spell in Turkey formally ends.

Sources close to the player and Serie A leaders have indicated that Osimhen is expected to leave for a new chapter, and with his release clause dropping to €80million (£66million) at the end of June. That has tempted Ruben Amorim's side into a firm interest, but any move could depend on the budget that they have to spend in the summer via limitations from Financial Fair Play.

And with that in mind, with nothing advanced or concrete, Romano has denied reports that United have watched Osimhen feature for Galatasaray in recent times - especially given that they don't need to check on a player of his calibre.

Osimhen has 20 goals in just 25 games for Galatasaray this season, including six in the Europa League and 14 Super Lig goals, with Galatasaray so far unbeaten in the Turkish top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 21 goals in 35 games for Nigeria.

United have seen their striking duo of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund score just five Premier League goals between them this season, and with goals clearly an issue for Amorim, a move for a striker of Osimhen's ilk could occur in the summer - though financials will be key over whether someone of his prestige can be brought in.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-02-25.

