Arsenal fans will have been fretting over the January transfer window after injuries to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Sterling's injury isn't as bad as first feared, and that could spring a change in their transfer plans for the winter window.

Saka limped off against Crystal Palace before Christmas, and having undergone hamstring surgery, the Arsenal man will be out for a considerable amount of time, which is a huge blow to Arteta in terms of any potential Premier League title charge. Sterling then being injured extended those fears, with their winger ranks being massively depleted - and it looked for all the world that they'd be in the market for a wide man in January.

Romano: Arsenal 'Not Desperate' For New Winger

Raheem Sterling being back in the short-term could alter their plans

However, Romano has stated that Sterling's injury is only going to be short-term - and with that in mind, the Gunners will trust him and their young ranks to see them through Saka's injury before an eventual return for the England star.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 =19th Assists 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =9th Shots Per Game 0.7 =11th Match rating 6.30 19th

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Arsenal are no longer 'desperate' to bring in a winger, saying:

"Also, Arsenal received good news from Raheem Sterling - he's not going to be out for a long time. It's going to be a short time. "And so for Arsenal, it's already a good update. They'll maintain their confidence in the young players they have in the squad, and this is one area more. "So at the moment, Arsenal are not desperate to bring in a new player."

Whilst Sterling hasn't been at his best since moving to the Emirates Stadium, he's certainly got the experience to carry Arsenal over the line in Saka's absence.

Being made surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, Sterling moved cross-city and into the Champions League to show that he can still cut it at the top level - but with just 146 minutes of action in the Premier League resulting in just one assist, the Gunners man is still not being given the chance to prove he can produce at the highest level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has 123 Premier League goals to his name.

Once he returns from injury, that will be the catalyst for minutes with Saka out - and with the help of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, an attacking lineup could bring the best out of him.

Related Arsenal Open Talks to Sign 'True Gem' for Mikel Arteta Arsenal are one of several clubs showing an interest in the Premier League star.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-12-24.