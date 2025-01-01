Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has 'no issues' with the club after it emerged that they had rejected an approach from Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano writing in his latest exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Reports emerged on New Year's Eve that the Anfield outfit had rebuffed the Spanish giants when asked if they would be able to sign the England international this month, with the Reds telling them in no uncertain terms that a mid-season move is not possible.

With January 1st now here, the 26-year-old is able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs with his current deal on Merseyside due to expire in less than six months.

While an agreement could still happen with Real Madrid in that respect, there appears to be no chance of him making the move to the Bernabeu anytime sooner than the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold has 20 goals and 85 assists in 333 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

That has been confirmed by Italian transfer guru Romano, who is fully focused on winning more trophies with his boyhood club this season.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, he said:

"Trent is already aware of Liverpool having no plans to let him leave in January. No issues and full focus on winning titles in Red, while Real Madrid keep insisting on a Trent deal for June."

Liverpool are on course to win a second Premier League title under Arne Slot following an outstanding campaign to date - the Reds are eight points clear at the summit with a game in hand on second-placed Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, they are also top of the table in the new Champions League format too having won all six of their games, which included a 2-0 success against Real at Anfield.

The Spanish club appear determined to land Alexander-Arnold to boost their squad in the full-back positions, while Liverpool may be beginning to think of a successor themselves in case Alexander-Arnold does decide to leave for pastures new.

Conor Bradley has generally been an impressive performer when he has filled in at right-back, but he is 21 years of age so Slot could decide he needs a little more experience there.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-01-25.