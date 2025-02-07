Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will be keen for additions to his striking ranks in the summer months after seeing his current forward line fail to make their mark this season - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Portuguese tactician will give his 'full focus' to developing Rasmus Hojlund despite a poor campaign at Old Trafford.

Hojlund joined United for £72million under Erik ten Hag at the start of last season, and despite a slow start to Premier League life, a run of seven goals in six games looked to see the striker firing at his best. That run abruptly stopped with a muscle injury, and since then there have been just five goals in 29 Premier League outings for the Dane.

Romano: Man Utd Have 'Full Focus' on Developing Hojlund

The striker has had a tough second season but will be given time to improve

It's seen United linked with a myriad of strikers in the meantime. Liam Delap has been the latest to be linked with a potential summer move after his breakthrough season at Ipswich Town, whilst Mathys Tel was touted for a move to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich before the transfer deadline.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 9th Shots Per Game 0.7 10th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.25 21st

But United still only have Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as the only out-and-out strikers in their ranks and that could be enough for one to miss out next season.

However, one will stay to fight for his place - and that means that Hojlund could stay to develop his place, according to Romano - who says that although United will focus on bringing a new striker into their ranks, they will also fix their attention on the former Atalanta star to offer genuine competition for any new man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has seven goals in 22 games for Denmark.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, the Italian journalist said:

"Of course they expect more and Rasmus also wants to do better, but the full focus is on improving. In the summer, Man United can consider to bring in a new number 9, but now there's full focus on developing Rasmus."

Hojlund has fared well in European competitions, scoring five goals in eight Europa League games this season alongside an impressive tally of five goals in six Champions League outings last year, despite United's early exit from the competition. If he can continue that development in the Premier League, it will benefit United massively for a better campaign next year.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-02-25.

