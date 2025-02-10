Marcus Rashford's transfer from Manchester United to Aston Villa was arguably the highest-profile deal of the January window, despite the move only being on a loan basis - but Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Red Devils are 'very happy' with him so far after making his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Rashford was nearing a decade with United's first-team prior to Ruben Amorim's arrival as boss, but despite a fast start to life under the Portuguese tactician with a goal against Ipswich Town and a brace against Everton, he was dropped without warning for the Manchester derby in mid-December - and he didn't feature since. That saw Unai Emery's side make a move for his signature and completing a deal in the final days of the window, Rashford will spend the rest of the campaign in the West Midlands.

Romano: Emery and Villa 'Very Happy' With Rashford Start

The United attacker has impressed in his early Villa loan days

Rashford's talent, on his day, is known by many to be excellent. However, he struggled for consistency on home turf and that saw his career start to slip away. Not being trusted by Amorim was the final straw in his immediate Red Devils future - but it was always likely that he would recapture his best form away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 14th Goals 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1 5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.72 7th

And Romano claims that Villa and Emery only have positive things to say about Rashford in his short time at the club so far - writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that his 'good' attitude and training have appeased Emery's demands. He wrote:

"Very happy. Good attitude, good training. Now of course it will take some time to be back in good form and shape, but very good impact."

Rashford came on for the last half hour against Tottenham, and certainly made right-back Pedro Porro work hard as Spurs looked for a way back into the game, with nutmegs and mazy runs galore.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 60 caps for England.

Match sharpness is an issue for Rashford, having not featured for two months for United, but with more games in a star-studded attack that includes the likes of Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malan and Marco Asensio to name but a few, we could see Rashford get back to his best that he's shown at United throughout the years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-02-25.

