Manchester United were ‘shocked’ after missing out on Geovany Quenda to Chelsea, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were considered front-runners to reunite manager Ruben Amorim with the Portuguese starlet at Old Trafford this summer but woke up on Friday to news of Sporting Lisbon’s agreement with their Premier League rivals.

Romano says the news was a big shock to the whole industry, including multiple clubs that had been keeping tabs on Quenda ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Quenda has already completed his Chelsea medical and is expected to join the Blues in 2026 on a seven-year contract.

Geovany Quenda Agrees to Join Chelsea

‘It was a big shock’ for Man United

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Chelsea were ‘very fast’ in their pursuit of Quenda and surprised everyone by hijacking Man United’s move for the 17-year-old:

“It was a big shock, to be honest, in the industry, not just for Man United, but also for more clubs interested in and following the player. “They were not expecting Chelsea to be that fast. Okay, the interest could be a point, but there were zero leaks on this story and Chelsea have been very fast and very good also in keeping everything private. “So it was a big shock [at Manchester United], that's for sure.”

Quenda was given his senior Sporting debut by Amorim earlier this season and has since emerged as a first-team regular, amassing 43 appearances to date.

Amorim was believed to be particularly keen on a reunion with the 17-year-old, who has so far recorded two goals and eight assists for Sporting in the 2024/25 campaign.

The fast-paced winger also made 10 appearances in the Champions League and registered an assist against Manchester City in Sporting’s 4-1 win in November.

Man United will now have to look elsewhere in their search for a new right-sided winger and face a busy first summer under Amorim, with four signings on the agenda.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Liga Portugal) Games 25 Goals 1 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,786

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Issues Paul Pogba Man Utd Return Update Paul Pogba has returned from his doping ban and that has seen him linked with a third move to Manchester United

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.