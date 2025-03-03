Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'very happy' with centre-back Luka Vuskovic's development on loan at Westerlo, having brokered a deal to sign the youngster over a year ago - with the 18-year-old taking the Belgian Pro League by storm this season.

Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven, alongside the winter signing of Kevin Danso, have already forged their way as the leading defensive unit under Ange Postecoglou - but Vuskovic's development in the Belgian top-flight is nothing short of impressive, and he could well be kept in north London to bolster their depth in the Premier League next season.

Romano: Tottenham 'Happy' With Vuskovic Development

The centre-back has been imperious in the Belgian top-flight

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Fabrizio Romano stated that Tottenham are happy with Vuskovic's development in the Belgian top-flight, and the 18-year-old won Man of the Match over the weekend as his side kept out OH Leuven in a 0-0 draw. Being a threat at both ends with seven goals this season in the league, Vuskovic has impressed throughout the campaign and he can't stop scoring - by which Tottenham believe that they have signed a 'top talent' for the future.

Luka Vuskovic's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Goals KVC Westerlo 26 7 Hajduk Split 11 1 Radomiak 14 3 Hajduk Split - UEFA Youth League 6 2

Posting on Monday morning, Romano wrote:

"Tottenham are happy with Luka Vuskovic’s development on loan at Westerlo. "2007 born CB was Man of the Match yesterday and already with +50 professional games... with 11 goals scored. "Spurs believe they signed a top talent, strongly wanted by former Chief Scout Gabbanini."

Vuskovic will join up with Tottenham's squad in the summer once his loan spell ends, and it comes at a time when centre-backs are much-needed to overcome their defensive woes this season.

Starting duo Romero and Van de Ven have spent much of the season injured, which has seen Archie Gray and Ben Davies having to start at the heart of defence in domestic competitions and the Europa League - and naturally, that coincided with some horrific form that saw Spurs win just one game from 11 in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Vuskovic has made 14 appearances for Croatia's youth teams, scoring twice.

Postecoglou has already focused heavily on youth in his spell in north London. Destiny Udogie, Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel - signed in January from Bayern Munich - have already been brought to the club in his spell as boss, and Vuskovic is no different. With Romero having been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Vuskovic could be relied on sooner than first anticipated in north London after his impressive form, which has led to him being called a 'generational talent'.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace Among Clubs Eyeing £25m Tottenham Star Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace, Marseille, and Nice keen.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.