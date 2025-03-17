Tottenham Hotspur are ‘very happy’ with Mathys Tel’s potential and attitude amid growing concerns over his recent form, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The French forward joined Spurs on loan from Bayern Munich in January and has reportedly impressed Ange Postecoglou behind the scenes, even though he has yet to translate his positive impact in training into goals and assists.

Tel has now gone six games without registering a goal involvement and endured another quiet display in Tottenham’s 2-1 loss at Fulham on Sunday, where he was involved in a heated exchange with travelling fans.

Tottenham Pleased With Mathys Tel

They are ‘very happy’ with the 19-year-old

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Tottenham are pleased with Tel’s progress and see him as one for the future:

“For Mathys Tel, they're very happy with the boy, with the attitude, with the potential they see in this boy, and that's why they were fighting for weeks to sign him in January. “And at the moment, their indication remains, as Postecoglou always says, that they trust him also for the future. Then let's see what happens.”

Tel was targeted by several Premier League clubs in January, including Manchester United, who reportedly had two loan bids rejected by Bayern.

Spurs made a late push for the 19-year-old and secured him on deadline day, including an option to make the move permanent for €60m (£50m).

Tel has scored once in his first seven appearances for Spurs, a consolation goal in their 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round loss to Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old has started four of Tottenham’s five Premier League matches since joining but was left on the bench as the Lilywhites progressed past AZ Alkmaar into the Europa League quarter-finals last Thursday.

Mathys Tel's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.8 Minutes played 305

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-03-25.