Tottenham Hotspur have yet to decide whether to sign Mathys Tel permanently this summer, as their focus remains on finishing the season strong under Ange Postecoglou, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Lilywhites have an option to purchase Tel from Bayern Munich for around €60m (£50m) but are not rushing into a decision yet amid their ongoing Europa League campaign.

Having crashed out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup while lingering in 14th place in the Premier League, the Europa League is now Spurs’ only pathway to European football next season.

Their victory in the competition could have a major influence on their summer budget and the players available in the market, which is partly why they remain undecided on Tel's future.

Spurs Undecided on Mathys Tel

They are ‘fully focused’ on the season

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that while Tottenham see Tel as someone who could ‘absolutely’ be part of their project, they have yet to decide whether to sign him permanently this summer:

“This remains the message, Tottenham consider Mathys Tel as a player who can absolutely be part of the project in the future. Then we have to see again, also in this case, financially, how Tottenham want to advance in the summer. “At the moment, I can guarantee that Tottenham are fully focused on the present, because obviously the Europa League is too important for them, before deciding on the budget, on what's going to happen next season. “It’s similar to Man United. If you have the chance maybe to play Champions League football next season, everything can change. And so, financially, you can do way more things.”

Tel joined Spurs on a six-month loan from Bayern in January and has made seven appearances in North London so far, scoring once in the FA Cup.

The French starlet has yet to register a goal contribution in 305 minutes of Premier League football, despite starting four of the five league games since his arrival.

Before moving to North London, Tel struggled for regular minutes at Bayern under Vincent Kompany, making just four starts across all competitions and recording a single assist.

Mathys Tel's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions 5 Minutes played 305

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-03-25.