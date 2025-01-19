Aston Villa could see one of their young starlets leave the club this winter window, given their defensive overhaul this January - with Kosta Nedeljkovic reportedly being made available for a temporary deal away from the west Midlands after struggling for game time.

Villa are close to overseeing an exit for Diego Carlos, with the Brazilian close to a move away from Villa Park; but with two potential incomings, it's seen the youngster continue to struggle for game time. With that in mind, a temporary move away from the club could be on the cards in a bid to continue the 'immense' star's development after spending the best part of six months under Unai Emery.

Report: Nedeljkovic Allowed to Leave Villa on Loan

The youngster is in desperate need of game time

The report from Fabrizio Romano states that with Villa advancing on a deal that would see Loic Bade come to the club, they've furthered that with a deal considered 'sealed' for Levante star Andres Garcia for a fee of around £5.8million - and with those two stars coming in, Nedeljkovic can leave on loan.

Kosta Nedeljkovic's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 114 21st Clearances Per Game 0.8 12th Tackles Per Game 1.8 7th Crosses Per Game 0.3 5th Match rating 6.22 21st

The Serbian youngster came through the youth ranks at Red Star Belgrade - also known as Crvena Zvezda - and some impressive performances saw Villa sign him last January for a reported fee of around £8million, plus add-ons.

Naturally though, Villa's superb form in the Premier League last season saw him sent back to Red Star, and with only four appearances for Emery's men in the Premier League, Nedeljkovic is behind Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa and Lamare Bogarde in the pecking order.

That means he will be available for loan, and with a potential return to Villa next season once he has more regular first-team football under his belt, the six-time Serbia cap could be a huge help to the Villains, but now it appears to be too soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kosta Nedeljkovic made his Serbia debut back in September in a 0-0 draw against Spain.

Villa's valiant 2-2 draw at Arsenal - in which Nedeljkovic was on the bench - means that they sit seventh in the Premier League, two points away from the Champions League places - but with just three points separating fourth and eighth, they'll face a real dogfight to secure elite European football for the second year running.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-01-25.

Related Aston Villa 'Very Close' to Agreeing Second January Signing Aston Villa are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for a brilliant La Liga defender.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.