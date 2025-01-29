Manchester United are edging closer to their first major signing of the Ruben Amorim era, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the club having booked medical tests on Thursday for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu to complete a move.

Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning that a verbal agreement between the two clubs was agreed on Tuesday, to the tune of €30million (£25.5million) plus €5million (£4.2million) in add-ons. The Dane is set to fly to Manchester with his representatives on Thursday to complete a move, and mark the first step towards Amorim building a squad that is tailored to his style of play.

Dorgu has been linked for quite some time, having been a target at the start of the January transfer window alongside Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes and Milos Kerkez amongst others - but it's the young Serie A star that the club have chosen to come into their ranks to fit in on the left-hand flank.

Dorgu was labelled as 'incredible' by X user @danieIscouting, with the football analyst waxing lyrical about the youngster this time last year. The account wrote:

"Patrick Dorgu. Absolutely incredible in every aspect a top FB needs to dominate: carrying, playing in reduced spaces, breaking through the centre, impacting in any phase of buildup, having great passing range/sliding tackle, being hard to beat on 1v1s/at air. "Immense physicality. Such an absurd strength that makes him almost impossible to beat when he bodies you. So great that, despite not having elite speed/explosiveness like Balde or Davies, has the physical tools to control WC/top wingers. Also a composed passer with the ability to be creative in the final 3rd. Top mentality."

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia failing to get to full fitness over the past year means that there has been a gaping vacancy on that left-hand side, and although Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have both done okay jobs at filling in, they are both natural right-sided players; and so Dorgu being a natural left wing-back will massively benefit Amorim in terms of forward planning, as he aims to somewhat improve United's worst-ever Premier League season to date.