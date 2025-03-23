Arsenal's search for targets in the summer transfer window is set to pick up in the coming weeks - but Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water over an immediate move for Bruno Guimaraes, with the Newcastle United star 'not in concrete contact' with the Gunners.

Arsenal have suffered greatly with injuries in recent months, having lost Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in terms of firepower up front - whilst Ben White was absent in defence for a number of months. That has highlighted the need to bring superb talent to the club ahead of next season if Mikel Arteta's men are to win the Premier League - with Guimaraes previously being touted as a target.

Romano: 'Nothing Concrete' in Arsenal Move for Bruno Guimaraes

The Newcastle midfielder is likely to be a top target for a number of clubs

The Brazilian has been incredible for Newcastle ever since his move three years ago, making 144 appearances for the Tyneside outfit with 20 goals to his name in that time.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League statistics - Newcastle United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 1st Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =4th Match rating 6.97 3rd

Clubs have been linked for a long time, with a bid that could even reach £100million - and Guimaraes' outings as an all-action midfielder, who excels at playmaking and defending with an extremely high-pressing nature, would be ideal for Arteta's midfield.

But despite their strenuous links with the former Lyon star, and GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the north London club could spend up to £300million in the summer, Romano believes that there have been no concrete negotiations or conversations between Arsenal, Newcastle and Guimaraes - with the player appearing on their shortlist when former sporting director Edu was at the club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel:

"What I'm able to tell you today on Bruno Guimaraes is that at the moment, despite all of the stories we're having on Arsenal, I'm not aware of any concrete negotiation or of any concrete contact between Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes. "He was a player in the [short]list when the director was Edu Gaspar, who is obviously Brazilian. So for sure, the connection is there, but Arsenal never made a proposal for Bruno Guimaraes."

Guimaraes would slot into the midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard should he join the club - and with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as other forward options, it represents a strong side if they are to try and win the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has 33 caps for Brazil.

If a deal can be done, it would represent one of the transfers of the summer - though it could be a tough deal to complete if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-03-25.

Related David Ornstein Shares Arsenal Plan for Max Dowman as 'Big Clubs' Circle David Ornstein has shared Arsenal's plan for Hale End wonderkid Max Dowman as big clubs circle around the 15-year-old.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.