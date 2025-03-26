Manchester United could oversee the departure of Andre Onana in the summer transfer window, with reports earlier in the week suggesting that the Cameroonian stopper could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League. But Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any notion of a move just yet in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter - stating that there have been no proposals or concrete talks at this stage.

Onana joined United 18 months ago from Inter Milan under Erik ten Hag, though he's not been at his best during his time in the Premier League; ranging from outstanding saves to error-strewn spells at an alarming frequency. It has seen reports suggesting that Ruben Amorim could look to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace the Ajax icon, with Burnley's James Trafford reportedly in their sights as INEOS look to signal a new era - and Saudi sides have been tipped to bring him into their ranks.

Romano: 'Nothing Concrete' in Andre Onana Man Utd Exit Just Yet

The stopper has divided opinion at Old Trafford in his time at United

There is still some way to go in the current season, however, and United's focus will be on winning the Europa League, alongside finishing strongly in the Premier League to set a precedent for next season.

Andre Onana's career statistics - record by team Team Appearances Clean sheets Ajax 214 85 Manchester United 91 22 Inter Milan 41 19 Cameroon 47 21

And that has seen Romano claim that although there may well be interest, any official proposal or concrete talks to bring Onana to the Middle East are premature at such an early stage of the campaign - though it isn't something that the journalist has ruled out for the future.

He wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter, when asked about a potential move to Asia:

"No proposal or concrete talks at this stage, it’s still March, so probably too early. We will see later."

Onana is capable of some outstanding saves, though there have been some notable clangers in his spell at United that have set his reputation back.

Even in the current campaign, blunders against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and Brighton in the Premier League have resulted in goals - whilst a miscommunication with Patrick Dorgu saw Ipswich Town take an early lead at Old Trafford in February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has made 91 appearances for Manchester United.

Although he'll be the main man to see them through until the end of the season, a potential transfer saga could be bubbling away in the coming months.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-03-25.

Related Transfer Insider Says Man Utd Want to Sign £403,000-p/w Star Instead of Osimhen Manchester United have been linked with strikers galore and one former target could make his way back onto their shortlist

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.