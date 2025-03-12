Manchester United are set to undergo yet another rebuild in the summer transfer window, with Ruben Amorim set to get the full reins in a recruitment sense during the off-season - but one star that won't be joining the club is former record signing Paul Pogba, with Fabrizio Romano writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that reports over the Frenchman's return are 'not concrete' after only recently being eligible to play again amid a doping ban.

Amorim came to the Old Trafford helm in November after a poor start to the season by Erik ten Hag saw the Dutchman sacked - and although Amorim saw some immediately positive results, a torrid run of seven points in nine Premier League games has seen the Red Devils likely to remain in the bottom half of the table until the end of the season. He'll get the chance to turn that around in the summer, though it's so far unsure as to who the Portuguese tactician will land to fix his side's fortunes.

The star has only just come back from a doping ban

Stars such as Victor Osimhen, Geovany Quenda and Jarrad Branthwaite have all been obsessively linked with the Red Devils in recent months, but their midfield will need additions, with Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro all likely to depart the club, according to reports.

Paul Pogba's Premier League statistics - Man Utd record by season, second spell Season Games Goals 2016/17 30 5 2017/18 27 6 2018/19 35 13 2019/20 16 1 2020/21 26 3 2021/22 20 1

However, with further claims that Pogba could make a sensational return to Old Trafford in the coming months, Romano has poured cold water on the notion of the Frenchman's return - instead revealing that there is nothing concrete in terms of a potential third spell at the Theatre of Dreams for the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"At the moment, I’m not aware of anything concrete on this story. Zero."

Pogba originally joined United in 2009 as a youth team player from Le Havre, though he only made seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Citing a need to leave, Pogba joined Juventus and shone for four seasons at the Serie A giants, scoring 34 goals in 178 games in Turin as Juve won four consecutive Serie A titles with the Frenchman in their midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Pogba has 91 caps for France, scoring 11 goals - four of those coming in major tournaments.

That saw United look to take him back - which they did for a then-world-record transfer fee, at £89million in 2016. However, despite six seasons at United, Pogba only won the Europa League and a League Cup trophy, owing to managerial changes and a lack of form throughout the team.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

