A deal taking Newcastle United star Lloyd Kelly to Juventus is 'on', according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano - despite the Italian club having had a proposal rejected for the Magpies star earlier in the week.

Kelly only joined Newcastle in the summer after leaving Bournemouth on a free transfer, departing the Cherries after a five-year spell at the club where he garnered 141 appearances on the south coast. However, just nine Premier League appearances have seen him fail to mark a starting place at the club, and that has led to external interest - with European clubs looking to make a move for the Bristol-born star, including Juventus' latest interest.

The report from Romano states that Juventus have asked for Lloyd Kelly as their new centre-back, with a verbal bid having been rejected by Newcastle after the Old Lady proposed a loan deal with a buy option.

Juventus remain interested, and Newcastle had rejected an £11million offer from Fenerbahce for the £165,000-per-week former Cherries star's talents in midweek - with Juventus hoping to advance for a fee of around £12.75million.

Romano signed off his tweet by saying that as deal was 'on', indicating that Juve chiefs will look to agree a deal with the Magpies over his signing in the coming days.

Newcastle looked to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in the summer, and had four bids rejected for the England defender - and with some defensive lapses this season including shipping four goals at home to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime, a new defender could be sought-after.

Kelly's exit would accelerate that, but a move would represent pure profit after signing the former England youth international for nothing in the summer - which would massively help with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules where the Magpies almost fell foul of a breach last season.