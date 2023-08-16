Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT the one reason why they might struggle to secure his signature.

Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and could be looking to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Newcastle have finalised the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento.

With Champions League football on the way to St James' Park, Eddie Howe will be wanting a deeper squad to be able to compete domestically and in Europe.

The Magpies haven't spent as much money as some would have expected considering their significant backing from PIF, but journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, believes we shouldn't rule out Newcastle making another major signing before the window closes.

Newcastle got off to an excellent start in the Premier League this season, comfortably beating Aston Villa 5-1 at home.

With Howe currently utilising Dan Burn at left-back despite him spending most of his career as a central defender, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Newcastle look to strengthen in this position.

One player who is a target for the North East side is Arsenal defender Tierney, with The Telegraph confirming that Newcastle want to sign him on loan this summer.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has provided some insight into their pursuit of the Scotland international.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Newcastle and Tierney?

Romano has suggested that Newcastle are having to be careful in the transfer market due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

The transfer guru adds that Newcastle are interested in Tierney, who was described as an 'amazing' player by teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Arsenal want a permanent transfer if they are to sanction a sale before the window slams shut.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There is interest from Newcastle United, it's true, but again, with Arsenal asking for a permanent transfer, we know the Newcastle situation with Financial Fair Play is not that easy.

"So they have to be careful on how they spend money, what kind of proposal they can offer to Arsenal.

"So that's why the deal is not so easy. But it's true that he's appreciated. So, I think in the next few weeks, something could happen for Tierney."

What's next for Newcastle?

The earlier report from The Telegraph claims that Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is another option for the Magpies, as Howe looks to bolster his defence.

Newcastle could also look to bring in an additional midfielder in the transfer market, and it's understood that Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips is a target for Howe and his recruitment team.

Against Aston Villa, Jamaal Lascelles was Newcastle's only centre-back option on the bench, so this could be an area the Premier League side look to reinforce.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is a player Newcastle should be looking at this summer.