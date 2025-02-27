Leeds United defender Junior Firpo could sign a new contract soon, after dropping a huge hint that he will extend his deal at Elland Road - with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Dominican Republic international has changed agents ahead of a busy summer.

Firpo joined Leeds back in 2021, spending two seasons in the Premier League before the club suffered relegation, and he's been a main star for them in the Championship ever since. But despite his contract being set to run out in the summer, he has changed agency, which has given a huge hint as to his aspirations to stay in west Yorkshire for the foreseeable future.

Fabrizio Romano: Junior Firpo Leeds Deal 'to be Discussed Soon'

The left-back has been in the form of his life in recent weeks

The report by Romano states that Firpo has changed his agents, signing for 'You First' as his new representatives, amidst his excellent form at Leeds.

Junior Firpo's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =15th Goals 2 11th Assists 8 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 3rd Match rating 7.20 2nd

His header dragged the Whites back into the title clash against Sheffield United on Monday night, with late goals from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe putting Leeds well in the driving seat to secure a return to the Premier League. However, with his contract set to expire soon, that could have spelled bad news for the Elland Road outfit.

However, Romano does go on to state that the topic of a new deal will be discussed 'soon', and if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League, then Firpo could continue his stay at Elland Road - though with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, options will be open to him.

Firpo came through Real Betis' youth academy, before his impressive form in Andalusia saw him move to Barcelona for a fee of around £27million; however, he couldn't nail a starting role down at the Camp Nou before moving to Leeds in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Junior Firpo has scored three goals in 10 caps for the Dominican Republic.

He's made 108 appearances for the Whites, scoring four goals and registering 20 assists in the process - but this season has seen Firpo come back into the fold with a bang. He wasn't in the squad from early December until late January, but with five assists and one goal in his last five games, he's shown his worth to Daniel Farke at just the right time in the Championship title run-in, having been called the 'best in the league' at left-back by Chris Wilder.

