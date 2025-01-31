Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is in Munich to try and secure the signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tel is on Spurs' radar amid a lack of game time at the Allianz Arena and he's told the Bundesliga club that he wants to leave for more first-team opportunities. The Lilywhites have already agreed on a deal with the Bavarians but need to get the 19-year-old on board.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Tottenham's pursuit of Tel and revealed that a meeting is taking place in Munich:

"Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has arrived in Munich today in order to accelerate talks for Mathys Tel. Agreement already done with Bayern, face to face talks now with Tel and his agent. Spurs trying to push as they’re aware of competition from Premier League clubs."

