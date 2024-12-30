Martin Zubimendi could finally be on his way to the Premier League after being linked with a move in the summer transfer window - with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter that both Liverpool and Manchester City 'admire' the Spanish midfielder with a view to a potential move.

Zubimendi was outstanding for Real Sociedad last season, finding his way into the Spanish national team for their EURO 2024 victory in the summer - and that form for both club and country rightly brought about interest from clubs in the Premier League. Arsenal were thought to be keen on a move before opting for Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino - though that hasn't stopped any potential suitors from being added to his growing list of admirers, with Liverpool and City both interested in securing his services.

Romano: Man City and Liverpool 'Admire' Martin Zubimendi

The midfielder's consistent performances have attracted the interests of big clubs

Rodri's season-ending knee injury against Arsenal earlier in the campaign has almost certainly had a major impact on City's results, with a win over Leicester City on Sunday being just their second win in 14 games in all competitions - and it's clear to see that Pep Guardiola would like a new signing to come in to alleviate those fears.

Martin Zubimendi's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 4th Goals 1 =5th Average Passes Per Game 53.8 3rd Tackles Per Game 2.5 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 7.07 1st

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been the most impressive side in the Premier League by some distance, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister featuring in a double-pivot in midfield, though squad depth does remain an issue in the engine room at Anfield, and that could see them make a move for the possession-clad Spaniard, according to Romano.

A move isn't thought to be advanced, but the Italian journalist has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Zubimendi is on their shortlists, alongside Xabi Alonso wanting to raid his former club to add the midfielder to his ranks at Bayer Leverkusen. He said:

"Real Sociedad insist on the hope to keep Martin until the end of the season. I'm not aware of concrete progress with Liverpool or Man City, both clubs admire Zubimendi for sure and Xabi Alonso is also a big fan but at the moment, there's nothing concrete yet to mention."

Martin Zubimendi Could Be Swayed by Titles

The Spaniard loves his hometown club but silverware could prove key

Zubimendi is just 25 years of age, but the 'world-class' star has already featured in 208 games for his hometown side, alongside 15 caps for Spain - in which he has won a Copa del Rey title, the Nations League, and most importantly a European Championship with La Roja.

Reports in the past have suggested that Zubimendi does not want to leave Sociedad, given his affiliation with the club on a sentimental basis, but that could all change with regular Champions League football and chances at silverware on offer - something he's been largely unable to do at the Anoeta Stadium in recent times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi produced hs best goalscoring season of his career last time out with four goals in 45 games.

Liverpool are eight points clear of Nottingham Forest with a game in hand, with real breathing space in the title race and should they make a January move for Zubimendi, he'd be almost certain to win a title under Arne Slot - and they are the only side to remain unbeaten in the Champions League. City, meanwhile, haven't had the best season by their own standards but will be in need of reinforcements to turn their poor form around - and Zubimendi could fare well at either club.

