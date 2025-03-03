Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is being tracked by Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It has been a stellar season for Liverpool thus far, with the Reds sitting atop the Premier League table with the final stretch of the campaign in sight. Not only that, but they advanced from the newly-formatted league stage of the Champions League in first place and have reached the final of the Carabao Cup.

The work done by new manager Arne Slot saw any skepticism about the Dutchman quickly dissipate since replacing the long-serving Jurgen Klopp ahead of the new season. Slot’s achievements up until now are made all the more impressive when the fact he made just one outfield addition to his team for this term is taken into account.

It would seem the Reds already have one eye on potential transfer business in the coming summer window, with one Premier League defender in particular being of interest to them.

Liverpool Are Tracking Kerkez

Star left-back has attracted the interest of many

According to Romano, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is very much of interest to the Reds, who could move for him in the summer. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated:

“Liverpool are tracking the player. Liverpool have been monitoring the player and Milos Kerkez will be in the list of several clubs including–but not only–Liverpool. For sure, (he) will be one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

Andoni Iraola has guided Bournemouth through a fairytale of a season. The Cherries are seventh in the English top flight at the time of writing, with European qualification a genuine possibility. Iraola has won the affection of many with his philosophy and Bournemouth are now considered one of the most exciting teams to watch in England.

Kerkez, who has been labelled as "magnificent" on social media, has been a large factor in Bournemouth’s success this campaign. The Hungarian international, who moved to the Vitality Stadium from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, has long been regarded as a promising talent and has proven crucial to Iraola’s system, with Kerkez often bombing forward on the left flank to support attacks before racing back to defend.

Milos Kerkez 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 27 2 4 2,361' FA Cup 3 0 0 223'

It is easy to forget that Kerkez is still just 21 years of age and as such, would represent a long-term option for Liverpool, with first-choice left-back Andy Robertson now in his early 30s. Not only that, but it would be a statement of intent for the Reds should they acquire the services of one of the Premier League’s most promising full-backs.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)