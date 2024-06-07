Highlights Liverpool are among the clubs keeping a watchful eye on PSV’s Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The 21-year-old has been described as one of the ‘best talents around’ in his position.

Clubs in England and Germany are keen on signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs in Europe monitoring PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Amid doubt over Mohamed Salah's future, the Reds appear to be in the market for a wide attacker this summer, as wingers are integral to their new head coach’s style of play. Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot was confirmed as Jurgen Klopp's successor following the end of the 2023/24 season and so, the club will begin a new era under a new manager for the first time in nine years.

A reshuffle in FSG’s hierarchy, including the return of Liverpool’s former sporting director Michael Edwards as their new CEO of Football, followed by the arrival of Richard Hughes from Bournemouth, makes for an interesting summer at Anfield. The Merseyside outfit will return to the Champions League next season after a year’s absence and they will hope to mount another title charge, which makes recruitment extremely important.

Bakayoko is a player Liverpool know ‘very well’

The 21-year-old is wanted by clubs across Europe

Journalist Romano insists nothing is advanced for Bakayoko – previously dubbed by the Italian journalist as an "elite talent" – and clubs across the continent, including Liverpool, are weighing up a move for the 21-year-old. He described the youngster as one of the most talented in his position, which means he will take the time to consider the next step in his career, if he is to leave PSV in the coming months.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“There are many clubs looking at Bakayoko, not only Liverpool. I could mention six or seven clubs who are asking for information. He is one of the best talents around Europe in his position. “At the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced with Liverpool. In terms of scouting, for sure, he is a player they know very well, but they have not started concrete negotiations for Bakayoko. “There are many clubs in England, but also in Germany, who are interested. There are many possibilities for him, so he wants to take his time to see the best opportunity. “He is going to be one of the names for the transfer market, for sure, he will be one of the big names to follow. But at the moment, it’s not something imminent. I do not expect any imminent movement around Bakayoko.”

Related Liverpool Haven't Agreed Deal for Ederson Despite Reports Reports have suggested that Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of an Arne Slot-led summer transfer window.

Arsenal ‘Approach’ Bakayoko

Gunners among clubs interested

In a significant blow to Liverpool, if recent reports are anything to go by, Premier League rivals Arsenal are one of the clubs they will have to battle for Bakayoko this summer. Dutch outlet Het Belang van Limburg claims the Gunners have made an approach for the player ahead of a possible move in the upcoming transfer window.

Bakayoko has been at PSV since 2019, when he joined their academy from Anderlecht. The winger made the jump to first team football two years ago and has already amassed over 80 senior appearances and scored 21 goals for his club.

Johan Bakayoko stats for PSV in 2023/24 in all competitions Appearances 48 Goals 14 Assists 14 Minutes played 3,715

The youngster signed a contract extension with PSV in February last year and his current deal runs until the summer of 2026. According to another Dutch outlet, HLN Nieuws, the Eredivisie side are expected to demand a fee in the region of €50m (£43m) to part ways with the player.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.