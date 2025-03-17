Liverpool have made contact with people close to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak over a potential summer move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly taken initial steps in their pursuit of the Sweden international, who also remains a target for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

While Newcastle insist they want to keep Isak amid growing interest, Romano suggests the Magpies may find it difficult to do so in the upcoming transfer window.

The Carabao Cup winners are bracing for ‘massive’ proposals for the 25-year-old striker, who has more than three years left on his contract, running until June 2028.

Liverpool Targeting Alexander Isak

Arsenal view him as a Sesko alternative

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that both Liverpool and Arsenal are tracking Isak, with the Gunners eyeing him as an alternative to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko:

“Newcastle are loving life with Alexander Isak. He scored 23 goals, only three penalties. This guy is a machine. He's a fantastic striker. “Newcastle are living an exciting moment. They won their first major trophy in 70 years. So congratulations to Newcastle. “And they keep insisting, in private, in public, that they want to keep Alexander Isak. They hope to be in the Champions League next season, but in any case, they want to keep Alexander Isak at the club. So that's the message from Newcastle. “But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Alexander Isak. “Because Arsenal will be there. Arsenal want Isak. Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure, Isak and Sesko are the two main names. “Liverpool are also there for Alexander Isak, [and have] already made some contact with people close to the player.”

Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022, is enjoying the best season of his career, having scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The Sweden international, praised as ‘world-class’, ranks third among the Premier League’s top scorers this term, trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Liverpool could make room for a new number nine this summer by offloading Darwin Nunez, who emerged as a target for Saudi Arabian clubs in January.

According to Romano, the Uruguayan striker is expected to have offers to leave Anfield after the season, having struggled to convince Arne Slot that he is capable of being the first-choice option up front.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 19 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 109 Minutes played 2,063

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd and Liverpool Scouting 'One of the Best Talents Around' Man Utd and Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Southampton sensation Tyler Dibling on several occasions this season, says Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-03-25.