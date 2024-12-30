Liverpool's lack of spending in the summer transfer window has not limited their output on the pitch this season, with the Reds currently sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League tables in a rip-roaring start under Arne Slot - but they could increase that next season, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Reds will continue to monitor centre-backs ahead of the summer window.

Federico Chiesa was Liverpool's only major signing in the summer window, although they will confirm the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer after a deal was pre-agreed with Valencia. The Italian winger has not done much in his time on Merseyside, meaning that it's the exact same side that came third in the Premier League and reached the Europa League quarter-finals last time out; but Slot has performed extremely well this season, losing just once in the top-flight and keeping a 100 percent record in Europe.

Romano: Liverpool Centre-Back Search 'One to Watch'

The Reds could have a lot of money to spend in the summer

However, that means that the Reds could have a huge pot to spend next summer, especially if they garner huge amounts of prize money from doing well in their competitions this season. Where they need to strengthen remains up for debate with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract in the summer - but Romano has stated that the Reds will be looking for a centre-back in January, with a move more likely in the summer - especially with Van Dijk potentially being out of contract.

Liverpool's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Losses 1 1st Shots Conceded Per Game 9.7 2nd xG Against 20.06 2nd Goals conceded 17 2nd

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that they aren't desperate to bring in a new centre-back, but they will be monitoring the position in case they need to swoop. He said:

"It's the same situation in 2025 for Liverpool in general. I'm not sure it's going to be January - I think it could be in the summer. "Keep monitoring defenders. That position could be one to watch, obviously, also based on what's going to happen with Virgil van Dijk. And just in general, Liverpool are really not desperate to bring in any player."

Replacing Virgil Van Dijk Will be a Tough Ask

The Dutchman could leave at the end of the season

Van Dijk has evidently been a colossus for Liverpool, with his arrival - alongside Alisson Becker - coinciding with the Reds embarking on a trophy haul under Jurgen Klopp, including a sixth Champions League, a first Premier League title and multiple domestic trophies.

Losing him would be monumental, but with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah all in the wings, a top-class centre-back would at least do something to help bridge the gap if the Dutchman was to leave.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has won 23 of his 27 games in charge of Liverpool.

The former Southampton man will be 34 by the time next season starts, Van Dijk may not have much left in the tank, but a new contract could watch him see out his career at Anfield to end his time on Merseyside as a real great.

Van Dijk is closing in on his 300th appearance for Liverpool, with eight trophies to boot in his eight years at the club, and whoever comes in either alongside him or to replace him will have a huge task on their hands.

