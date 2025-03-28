Trent Alexander-Arnold's proposed departure from Liverpool has given fans real reason to worry when it comes to the expiring contracts of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk - but Fabrizio Romano has opted to give supporters positive news on their futures, writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Reds 'remain optimistic' in their bid to extend the duo's contracts.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all set to see their contracts run out at the end of June, and although Salah and Van Dijk have yet to agree a new deal with any other side, Alexander-Arnold's future appears to have already been determined - with reports linking the English right-back for a move to Real Madrid.

Romano: Liverpool 'Optimistic' of Salah, Van Dijk New Contracts

The duo are currently set to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the exit door

The deal taking him from Merseyside to the Spanish capital is thought to be 'close', with Real offering him a bigger wage than Liverpool have - and although Conor Bradley is likely to come in as his natural successor, those positions are harder to fill for Salah and Van Dijk, who are considered by many to be the best in their positions in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =1st Goals 27 1st Assists 17 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.4 1st Shots Per Game 3.7 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 7.89 1st

Although links to the Saudi Pro League have remained prominent for Salah, alongside Van Dijk telling fans that they'll know of his future before the season comes to an end, nothing has happened yet in terms of their career paths - and Romano has given Liverpool fans fresh optimism by stating that the club are 'optimistic' the Anfield legends will both sign fresh deals to take them into next season and beyond. He wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"No, Liverpool maintain their position on both Salah and Van Dijk. Liverpool want to extend their contracts, and remain optimistic."

Salah has been electric in the Premier League this season, scoring an incredible 27 goals alongside registering 17 assists, with the club looking set to win the top-flight title under Arne Slot's tutelage in his debut campaign at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have a combined 703 appearances for Liverpool.

And Van Dijk has been equally impressive, with the Reds boasting the second-best defence in the league behind Arsenal in terms of goals conceded - and their departures would arguably be the toughest to replace as a result.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-03-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.