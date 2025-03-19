Liverpool's search for a new left-back in the summer continues to burn on - and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds continue to admire Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez in that position, stating that the Merseyside outfit 'love' the Hungarian star after an exceptional season in the Premier League.

The Reds have dominated league proceedings this season despite a lacklustre transfer window last summer. Arne Slot's first window only saw Federico Chiesa come into the club, but the Italian star hasn't had a great debut campaign, with just two goals coming in cup competitions - and although Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join in the summer from Valencia, it's largely the same squad that Jurgen Klopp had.

Romano: Liverpool 'Love' Milos Kerkez, Summer Move Could Happen

The young defender has been superb in the Premier League this season

However, success in the Premier League could mean that the Reds will spend big this summer - and that is something that Romano predicts will happen. With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract in the summer, there will be a big focus on their futures.

Milos Kerkez's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 1st Assists 5 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Crosses Per Game 0.8 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 =4th Match rating 6.81 10th

But one position that may need improving is left-back. Andy Robertson hasn't had the best campaign, showing signs of declining despite Liverpool's heroics this season - and Romano believes that could see them turn to a younger alternative in Kerkez. Slot has already given the green light to Kerkez's signing, and he has lit the Premier League up with his outstanding performances at the back for Iraola's men, leading to him being called 'world-class' after his assist vs Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the month.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist stated that Liverpool 'love' the former AZ Alkmaar star, with the Reds expected to be busy in the summer. He said:

"In the summer, I already told you we expect Liverpool to be really busy because there are several positions to cover. "Left-back, they love Milos Kerkez - as I keep telling you, he is in the list."

Kerkez has been imperious for Bournemouth this season, scoring two goals and registering five assists in the Premier League in just 29 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez has made 21 caps for Hungary's senior squad.

And at the age of just 21, he's got years left to improve where he could become a long-term asset for Slot's men in a side that hasn't seen much in terms of recruitment over the past 12 months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-03-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Liverpool Signing Julian Alvarez Liverpool have been linked with a move for Julian Alvarez, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.