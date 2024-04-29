Highlights Liverpool are preparing for Jurgen Klopp's replacement Arne Slot, and they are already looking at centre-backs for the summer.

After an inconsistent season, reinforcements will be necessary when the transfer market opens.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms Slot will be involved in centre-back discussions.

Liverpool are preparing for a new era without Jurgen Klopp, with Arne Slot likely to be appointed as his replacement, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that they are already looking at centre-backs as a priority position.

After an inconsistent season, the Reds will be considering bringing in reinforcements during the summer transfer window. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have spent the last few months looking to solve the managerial situation, but the focus will likely be switching to recruitment once they appoint a new coach, with the transfer window just around the corner.

Liverpool to Prioritise Centre-Back Signing

Arne Slot will be involved in discussions

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool have already started looking at centre-backs for the summer transfer window as one of their priorities, with Slot set to be involved in discussions...

"Liverpool have already started looking at centre-backs for the summer transfer window as one of the priority positions to cover. Internal talks are taking place about options and list to be discussed with Arne Slot in the next weeks."

Reports have suggested that Liverpool have agreed a compensation fee with Feyenoord for Slot, who is likely to be heading to Anfield to replace Klopp at the end of the campaign. Although the 45-year-old isn't going to be solely in charge of recruitment, with Hughes and Edwards brought in to manage that area of the club, the key duo will have to ensure the players brought in are suited to Slot's system.

It's no surprise that a centre-back is likely to be a priority for the summer transfer window. Joel Matip, who has spent a large portion of the season on the treatment table, is set to be out of contract. Jarrel Quansah has been plunged in at the deep end this term, so the Liverpool recruitment team might be looking for a top-level defender to join the club.

Liverpool underwent a major midfield overhaul last summer, while the likes of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez have all arrived in recent years in attack. The defensive area has been somewhat neglected by the recruitment team, so attention could now turn to reinforcing their backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joel Matip has played just 781 Premier League minutes this season.

Konate 'Not Been Great' for Liverpool

Jamie Carragher criticises French defender

Speaking on X, journalist Ian Doyle has slammed Ibrahima Konate for his recent performances in a Liverpool shirt, suggesting that he's not been great for a while now. The French defender was particularly poor against Merseyside rivals Everton, where the Toffees ran out 2-0 winners.

Former defender Jamie Carragher has also questioned Konate's displays of late, claiming that the Reds need to bring in a new centre-back during the summer transfer window.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt