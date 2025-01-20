Liverpool are tracking the progress of Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, who netted an excellent strike in a 4-1 win against Newcastle United on the weekend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arne Slot has a squad firing on all cylinders at Anfield this season, but there are question marks over the left-back position. Andy Robertson, 30, isn't getting any younger and Konstantinos Tsimikas, 28, isn't a long-term replacement for the Scot.

Robertson will have a year left on his contract by the end of the season. The Reds aren't afraid to let deals run down, as we've seen with Mohamed Salah, 32, Virgil van Dijk, 33, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26. Even if the 80-cap Scotland international extends his stay with the club, he'll eventually need to be replaced.

Romano: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Kerkez

The Hungarian has been shining this season

Kerkez could be the answer for Liverpool, and he's enjoying a stellar season with Bournemouth. The 'magnificent' 21-year-old left-back has registered two goals and three assists in 23 appearances across competitions for Andoni Iraola's high-flying Cherries.

One of those goals came in the impressive 4-1 away win against Newcastle on Saturday (January 18). Kerkez smashed home the visitors' fourth at St James' Park. Hat trick hero Justin Kluivert earned all the plaudits, but his Hungarian teammate was equally important.

Romano responded to Bournemouth's victory by touching on Kerkez's situation. He wrote:

"Not only Kluivert show… as Milos Kerkez scores for Bournemouth and he keeps performing at top level this season. Manchester United and Liverpool are both closely monitoring his progress."

Milos Kerkez vs Newcastle United Minutes Played 90' Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.05 Clearances 2 Interceptions 2 Ground Duels (won) 5 (3) Aerial Duels (won) 1 (1) Accurate Passes 26/31 (84%) Long Balls (acc.) 7 (3)

Iraola will be eager to keep Kerkez for at least the rest of the season, given the Cherries are potentially challenging for European qualification. The win on Tyneside took them up to 7th in the league, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Kerkez has over three years left on his contract at the Vitality. He arrived from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in July 2023 for a reported £15.5 million.

Liverpool will likely face competition from Manchester United if they do move for the former AC Milan academy prospect. Slot reportedly also likes the look of Kerkez's teammate Antoine Semenyo, who is thriving on both wings for the Cherries. The 25-year-old Ghanaian attacker has managed six goals and three assists in 21 Premier League outings.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 20/01/2025.

