Liverpool could be about to lose three of their best players on free transfers, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all out of contract at the end of June - and a potential further exit could be on the cards with Ibrahima Konate being touted for a move away to Real Madrid.

However, Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that the Reds 'insist' on extending the Frenchman's deal, naming it as one of their priorities - and that work is in place to see the former RB Leipzig defender prolong his time on Merseyside under Arne Slot.

Romano: Liverpool 'Insist' on Ibrahima Konate Deal

The Frenchman has been vital to their chances of success this season

Konate joined Liverpool in May 2021 for a fee of around £36million, and although he took some time to make himself the first-choice centre-back alongside Joel Matip, he's certainly nailed that spot down now alongside Van Dijk - enough for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins to have called him 'world-class' earlier this season.

Ibrahima Konate's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =11th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 2nd Clearances Per Game 3.9 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =6th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 9th Match rating 6.93 8th

It's paid dividends this season, with the formidable partnership seeing the Reds go twelve points clear of Arsenal in the title race with just nine games to go in the Premier League.

But whilst the majority of the talk surrounding Liverpool and their transfer business has seen Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold - the latter is thought to be closing in on a move to Real Madrid - being touted with moves away from the club, a potential exit for Konate to follow the homegrown Scouser to the Spanish champions has been bubbling away in the background.

However, Romano has moved away from talk of an exit to Real Madrid - and writing in his GIVEMESPORT transfer notebook, the Italian journalist has stated that Merseyside chiefs are working on a new deal for the Frenchman to remain in their ranks for the long-term. Romano said:

"Liverpool insist on extending his contract, it’s one of the priorities for the club and they are working on it."

Konate has made 125 appearances for Liverpool, and with a further 95 for Leipzig alongside 22 for France's national team, he's certainly a player with a wealth of experience at the age of just 25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahima Konate has made seven finals in his time as a player, winning three with Liverpool - but losing one with the Reds, two with Leipzig and the World Cup final with France.

Liverpool will certainly want to avoid losing him, especially if Van Dijk departs from their ranks in the coming summer transfer window - and that would deter any interest from elsewhere.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-03-25.

