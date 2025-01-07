Manchester United chiefs could look to a move for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, according to reports - with the starlet being 'added' to their shortlist after two superb campaigns in the Italian top-flight.

United spent big in the summer with Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte all representing huge outlays for the club. However, none have failed to pass with flying colours for various reasons, with their cheapest signing in Noussair Mazraoui acting as their most successful addition so far. More work is needed on their squad following the appointment of Ruben Amorim to the helm - and reports have stated that he's identified Dorgu as a top target.

Romano: Man Utd 'Add' Dorgu to Shortlist

The Red Devils like a host of names, but Dorgu is high up on the list

The report from Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that United are continuing their search to sign a host of left wing-backs - with Dorgu being 'added' to their list after a superb campaign at Serie A side Lecce.

Patrick Dorgu's Serie A statistics - Lecce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.5 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.8 5th Match rating 6.56 =6th

Dorgu, just 20, joined Lecce back in July 2022, and has since shone to become one of their best stars with over 50 appearances already for the first-team, being called 'absolutely incredible' in the meantime. That form has seen him called into the Denmark national team, scoring just 42 seconds into his debut with his very first touch for his nation - and his rapid rise in Serie A has seen United reportedly take an interest.

Other options such as Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes have also been mentioned, with the duo being 'higher' on United's shortlist albeit more expensive than Dorgu. The Dane has been monitored by United scouts in recent months, where he is excelling for Lecce - though Napoli could rival them in terms of interest, with the Serie A leaders keen to snap him up.

Dorgu would provide Amorim with the width, youth and availability needed to make him the first-choice candidate for his left wing-back role, where Diogo Dalot has had to fill in during recent weeks due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's lack of fitness on the left-hand side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu has four caps for Denmark, scoring one goal.

United have only seen Shaw feature three times for the club this season, bettered only slightly by Malacia's four appearances for the Red Devils.

