Manchester United are set to land their second youngster from Arsenal in the matter of a few months, according to Fabrizio Romano - with Gunners starlet Ayden Heaven set to ditch Mikel Arteta for Ruben Amorim in the coming transfer window.

The report by Romano states that Heaven is on his way to Old Trafford from Arsenal, where he will follow in Chido Obi-Martin's footsteps after the Dane did the same earlier this season once he ran his Arsenal contract down.

The 18-year-old defender, who was called 'remarkable' by Mikel Arteta in pre-season, is set to leave the Gunners to make the move up north, with a medical booked ahead of his Red Devils switch - and having rejected a new deal in north London, Heaven has also rejected an approach from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

An agreement is formally being sealed between all parties, and that brought about Romano's infamous 'Here we go!' catchphrase with the move all but done. It will see Heaven - who made his Arsenal debut against Preston North End in the League Cup back in October - shortly become a United starlet.

For United, it's a superb capture from their recruitment team. Heaven, having been marvelled over by Arteta, has featured on the bench in one of their Champions League games, three Premier League matches and a League Cup game, alongside marking his bow against Preston and that exposure to the first-team shows that he is almost capable of making the step-up to Premier League at such a young age.

With 48 appearances at a competitive level for the Gunners' youth teams alongside four caps for England's young sides, Heaven is clearly a trusted talent throughout youth ranks and United adding him to their young squad is a superb capture.

For Arsenal, however, it does display worrying signs. Obi-Martin left earlier in the season for United, and two stars of quality progressing to one of their biggest rivals isn't ideal. Should the duo shine at Old Trafford and become regulars, it will mark a failure to keep hold of top talent, especially with another of England's top clubs being able to tempt them away from the Emirates Stadium.