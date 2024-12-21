Manchester United hijacked Ajax's deal for Sekou Kone to bring the young midfielder to Old Trafford in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

INEOS chiefs moved swiftly to seal a deal for the Mali star in the summer, with the 18-year-old joining from Guidars FC and becoming part of the academy setup at Carrington. His potential was seen as a major factor in getting the deal done after he shone during the Under-17's World Cup for his nation.

Since arriving in Manchester, Kone has become one of the jewels in the academy setup alongside Chido Obi-Martin, another summer arrival who the club signed from Premier League rivals Arsenal to improve their budding young roster.

But Romano has revealed that the Red Devils were forced to act quickly in the summer to seal a deal for Mali, who has been dubbed "one of the most promising young talents in Africa", as Dutch giants Ajax were close to having a deal in place.

Romano: Man Utd Hijacked Ajax Deal for Kone

Interest from Germany was also present

Writing in his exclusive column for GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that sources who want to remain secret to protect their relationships guarantee that Ajax almost had a deal in place for Kone only for Man Utd to arrive on the scene late and match their offer, before convincing the youngster to head to England instead.

There was also interest from an unnamed German club, who were working behind the scenes to try and bring the prodigy in.

Romano also shared that in the past Man United were very slow with these sort of deals for young talent but that has now changed under INEOS' leadership.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sekou Kone has been touted as the 'next Yaya Toure' already in his young career.

Kone is also having a good impact with Man United, according to Romano. While it is taking him a little bit longer to adapt to life in England having moved from his homeland, he is slowly becoming more integrated and Man Utd officials are said to be very happy with their investment.

Reports previously have suggested that Kone has been earmarked for a role in the first-team in the coming years, but there is no rush for him to get there as he will only turn 19 in February.