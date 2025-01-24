Manchester United could be edging closer to ending their search for a left wing-back, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Italian journalist stating that the Red Devils are set to make a second bid for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu after seeing an initial offer rejected for his services.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have massively struggled with their fitness this season, with the Englishman failing to start a single game all season with just three appearances to boot - whilst Dutch star Malacia has only bettered that with six appearances for the first-team, starting two games in the Premier League and two in the Europa League. Their fitness woes have seen United target Dorgu - and a deal could be pushed through before next Monday's deadline.

Report: United's Second Bid For Romano 'Imminent'

The Danish star will be under the Red Devils' microscope again

The report by Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that United's second bid for Dorgu is thought to be 'imminent', and it will be over €30million (£25.5million) after their initial offer was rejected.

Patrick Dorgu's Serie A statistics - Lecce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =5th Goals 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.7 2nd Match rating 6.57 6th

Lecce and United are negotiating, and Dorgu remains their top target at left wing-back - which could put a move for Nuno Mendes on the back foot after Romano had earlier deemed moves for the Portugal star and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as 'too expensive'.

Romano stated earlier in the week that Dorgu was '100 percent keen' on any move, with Lecce wanting a fee of around €40million (£34million) for his services - and so United's bid could be crucial in order to progress and signal Ruben Amorim's first signing of his tenure as boss.

A new star is needed to fit into Amorim's system, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui both having to feature on the opposite flank to their natural right-sided preferences, and Dorgu could be the perfect man to fit into said system. Former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand even labelled Dorgu as a 'very exciting left-back' prior to his resignation over the summer, saying:

"He is a very, very exciting left back. A left-footed left-back with that package is very, very exciting. The things that I think he falls for, it’s something that can be learned."

The versatile star has featured all across the pitch for Lecce this season, also able to play on the right-hand side of the pitch in an attacking role, though his main role is at left-back and left wing-back - which all works in Amorim's favour.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu has one goal in four caps for Denmark.

At the age of just 20, the star will only improve from here and United could be getting closer to signing one of Europe's hottest young prospects in his position.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.