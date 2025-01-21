Manchester United representatives have travelled to Italy for a direct meeting with Lecce over a deal for Patrick Dorgu, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

United chiefs are reportedly prepared to begin concrete negotiations and present a bid for the Danish full-back, who could soon become Ruben Amorim’s first signing at Old Trafford.

According to Romano, Lecce initially expected to part ways with Dorgu in the summer and had anticipated interest from Napoli, who sought to strike an early agreement for his arrival.

However, Man United now believe Dorgu would welcome a move to the Premier League and are ready to pursue his transfer in January.

Man United Chiefs Travel to Italy

To seal Patrick Dorgu deal

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Man United representatives are in Italy to hold direct discussions with Lecce regarding Dorgu’s arrival:

“It's a concrete opportunity for Manchester United. They have traveled to Italy to have a direct meeting with Lecce. “So there will be conversations, there will be negotiations between Man United and Lecce. “The original idea of Lecce was to sell the player in the summer, not in the January transfer window. “So they favoured other clubs, for example, Napoli, who wanted to do the deal now for the summer transfer window. “But Man United are prepared to try to start concrete negotiations, to present a bid. They feel that the player could be absolutely keen to move to the Premier League.”

Dorgu has been a key player for Lecce since arriving from Danish side Nordsjaelland in July 2023 and has started all of their 20 Serie A games this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Naturally a left-back, the 'absolutely incredible' 20-year-old can also play higher on the left in midfield and has done so on several occasions for Lecce this season.

His arrival at Old Trafford would be pivotal for Amorim’s plans, given the Portuguese tactician has rotated between Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia at left wing-back in recent months and has missed having a natural option on the left-hand side.

Man United are anticipating further activity before the winter transfer window closes on February 3, with winger Antony now close to joining La Liga side Real Betis.

Patrick Dorgu's Lecce Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.3 Expected assisted goals 1.4 Minutes played 1,750

