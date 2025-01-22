Manchester United will sign a new left wing-back during the January transfer window and have identified Alvaro Carreras as an alternative to Patrick Dorgu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their squad during the current transfer window for manager Ruben Amorim this month, with a host of players expected to leave as INEOS look to raise funds for the market.

Denmark international Dorgu has emerged as a top target with Romano reporting that the club have had a £23m bid rejected for the 20-year-old Lecce star, but while the Serie A club continue to play hard-ball the Old Trafford club are looking at potential alternatives.

Writing on his personal X account, GIVEMESPORT's own Romano revealed that Man Utd fully expect to bring a player in during the window with their own former defender Carreras a serious alternative option.

"Manchester United will sign a new LWB, no doubts. Talks for Patrick Dorgu continue after €27m bid rejected. Lecce insist on €40m fee as they’re aware of Napoli interest for July. United also have more options in list including Alvaro Carreras with €18m buy back clause."

Carreras, formerly known as Fernandez, left the club during the summer to join the Portuguese outfit after loan spells at Preston and Granada.

But as part of the deal that saw the left-back move to Benfica, Man Utd inserted a buy-back clause worth £15m in case his performances meant they wanted to bring him back.

That is now a very real possibility with the young Spaniard, who has been described as a 'monster', emerging as a potential alternative if the club can't get a deal over the line for Dorgu.

Carreras shone for Benfica during their 5-4 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday night with a fine performance, and GIVEMESPORT sources have reported the club's interest for a while in potentially re-signing him.

