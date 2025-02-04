Manchester United internally discussed opportunities to bring in new players on transfer deadline day, Fabrizio Romano revealed on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

The Red Devils reportedly explored potential options after missing out on Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel and losing Lisandro Martinez to a worrying injury but ultimately made no signings on Monday.

According to Romano, United looked at moves for both Tel and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey in the final days of the transfer window and looked to boost Ruben Amorim’s frontline with a late addition.

The Premier League giants have endured a fairly quiet winter market, welcoming young defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, while forwards Antony and Marcus Rashford left on loan.

Quiet Deadline Day for Man United

The Red Devils ‘were not desperate’

Romano, speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast, revealed that United were ‘not desperate’ to sign a player on deadline day, despite parting ways with two forwards and losing Martinez to injury:

“Man United were not even desperate to bring in a new player. They tried for Mathys Tel, they called for Leon Bailey, but Aston Villa didn't get Joao Felix. “After the injury of Lisandro Martinez, from what I heard, they were discussing internally some opportunities, but there were no guarantees of a new signing. “Also, because we know that with Financial Fair Play, it's tough for Man United to do business.”

United had been strongly linked with signing a new forward in the winter window and reportedly considered multiple names to reinforce Amorim’s attacking options.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani was among the targets before he snubbed Premier League interest and joined Juventus on loan.

Tel, meanwhile, was also ‘keen’ on joining in the final days of the window, before Bayern Munich rejected United's two loan proposals.

United sit 13th in the Premier League after 24 games and will next face Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 7 Points per game 1.08

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Why Man Utd Didn’t Sign Striker Before January Transfer Window Closed Ruben Amorim has been left with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee for the remainder of the season after Man Utd failed to sign a new striker.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-02-25.