Manchester United are keeping a "close eye" on in-demand Atalanta midfielder Ederson, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ederson, 25, is one of Serie A's standout midfield talents who caught the eye in Atalanta's UEFA Europa League triumph last season. The Brazilian is highly coveted as he continues to shine at Gewiss Stadium.

Sky Sport France reported last month that Manchester United were keen to sign a new central midfielder in the January transfer window. Christian Eriksen, 32, and Casemiro, 32, have struggled to impress under new head coach Ruben Amorim, while Mason Mount is dealing with constant injury issues.

Manuel Ugarte arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer for an initial £42.1 million. The Uruguayan is a defensive midfielder, and United are thought to be eyeing a box-to-box profile.

Ederson fits the bill with a huge engine room, good physicality and an aggressive approach compared to AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso. He has two years left on his contract with Atalanta but is eyed by several Premier League clubs.

Speaking about United's interest in the two-cap Brazil international, Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

"One year ago was Tottenham, now Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the player. Also Manchester City sent their scouts several times to follow him. So he's a player appreciated by many clubs."

Ederson In Serie A This Season Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes 1.0 Interceptions Per Game 1.1 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.6 Ground Duels Won 3.7 (52%) Aerial Duels Won 1.3 (65%)

Ederson also appears to have caught Real Madrid's eye, per Spanish outlet AS. The La Liga giants prioritize Ederson over midfield alternatives Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes.

United are expected to back Amorim with an overhaul of his squad amid their disastrous season. No player is safe at Old Trafford, including rising star Kobbie Mainoo. The 19-year-old English midfielder's chances of leaving the club are small, but GIVEMESPORT sources indicate he wants a salary reflecting his squad status.

Amorim's midfield rebuild could see United make their interest in Ederson, dubbed 'extraordinary', concrete. He has many qualities that the Portuguese coach will like, and he is a talent similar to Amorim's former Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The club's new owners, INEOS, are cautious about spending, which may make a summer pursuit more likely. The Red Devils do have a good relationship with Atalanta after securing deals for Amad Diallo in 2021 and Rasmus Hojlund in 2023.

