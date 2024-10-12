Manchester United do want to sign Kobbie Mainoo to a new contract in the coming weeks and months, but they are not close to a breakthrough currently according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Carrington graduate has become a key member of the first-team over the last 12 months after breaking into Erik Ten Hag's preferred starting lineup, even earning international accolades and starting for England in the Euro 2024 final less than six months after his senior debut.

Reports emerged on Friday from the Manchester Evening News that the two parties were now close to an agreement on a new contract, which would tie Mainoo down at Old Trafford in the long-term, but Romano has revealed that things are not quite that advanced yet.

Mainoo and Man Utd Not Close to Breakthrough

Romano still confident agreement will be found

While speaking on his personal YouTube channel, Romano explained the current situation as he understands it.

Let me clarify something guys. Manchester United see Kobbie Mainoo's contract extension as a priority since January, February. [That's when] they started to push for new deal for Kobbie Mainoo. Then they had conversations with the camp of Kobbie Mainoo. "But what I can tell you today is that as of today, beginning of October, Manchester United and Kobbie Mainoo and these agents, of course, are not at the final stages, or at the signing stages of the new deal for Kobbie Mainoo. There is a conversation ongoing. This has been ongoing for months. The conversation is positive because Kobie Mainoo is very happy [at] United. "Kobbie Mainoo wants to stay at Manchester United and develop at Manchester United and Manchester United, of course, INEOS, the management, the manager, all the people at the club, want Mainoo to be one of the faces of this project for the long term. "So Man United see these extensions as a priority, and I have no doubts that Kobbie Mainoo wants to stay. But today is not the moment where we can say, okay, breakthrough in talks. The new deal is done. Not yet. They still need to work. They still need to negotiate. They still need to fix some details."

Mainoo, who has been described as "incredible", has been a regular this season but recently suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham, which has seen his involvement in recent weeks lessen and saw him withdraw from the England squad for the games against Greece and Finland this week.

Kobbie Mainoo Man United Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass completion 86.2% Key passes per 90 0.70 Progressive passes per 90 2.99

Man Utd Move for Tuchel 'Will Happen Quickly'

Talks already held with German coach

With the future of current manager Ten Hag currently up in the air, reports in Germany claim that Thomas Tuchel is the top target to come in and replace him should he be sacked.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss is currently a free agent and talks were held in the summer about a move to Old Trafford, before INEOS instead opted to stick by Ten Hag for the campaign. But after just three wins in the opening 11 games of the season in all competitions criticism has been rife and speculation is flowing that the Dutch coach could be sacked.

Should INEOS make that decision, Christian Falk says Tuchel would "definitely" want to take over as manager and believes a deal "will happen quickly" at that point.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 12/10/2024.