Manchester United and Liverpool have both been keeping a close eye on Southampton sensation Tyler Dibling this season, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints wide man has been a revelation for the team this season despite their horrific season in the top-flight, where they sit rock bottom of the Premier League with just nine points from 29 games so far.

But his performances have seen several top clubs pay attention to his situation and Romano has revealed that the Red Devils and current league leaders are among the clubs to have sent scouts to watch him in person.

Man Utd and Liverpool Eyeing Dibling

Player likely to move this summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano was asked about the 18-year-old's future at St Mary's and admitted that he is considered to be "one of the best talents around", which has seen several top clubs pay attention to him ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's a complicated season for Southampton, but he's still considered one of the best talents around. And so, for example, I heard several times about Man United, and also Liverpool sending their scouts to follow the player."

Dibling has spent most of this season playing as a winger in Southampton's attack, but his ability and work-rate mean he could potentially be an option for Ruben Amorim's side as a wing-back following the disappointment of them losing out on Geovany Quenda.

The Portuguese teenager was seen as a top target at Old Trafford for that position but has now agreed to join Chelsea in 2026, with the deal seeing him loaned back to Sporting CP for the 2025/26 season. That has left Man Utd looking for alternatives, and Dibling is someone who fits the bill.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.3 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,540

Liverpool on the other hand are likely to bolster their forward options this season with question marks surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez under Arne Slot, and Dibling would be seen as a great value signing considering his age.

But Southampton will not let him leave easily and will no doubt demand top dollar for their star man, leaving a fascinating battle during the transfer window between all interested parties.

