Manchester United made contact with Juventus in December about signing Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has written in his latest GIVEMESPORT column.

The Red Devils had a relatively quiet transfer window as Ruben Amorim looked to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season, with young defender Ayden Heaven joining from Arsenal and Patrick Dorgu arriving from Serie A side Lecce.

Midfield was another position that was reportedly targeted by the club for strengthening, however no deal materialised but Romano has revealed that it wasn't for a lack of trying.

Man Utd Eyed Douglas Luiz

Deal was too expensive to do

While writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, Romano has revealed that INEOS chiefs made contact with Juventus about a potential deal for former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil international, who has previously been dubbed as "world-class" by John McGinn, was expected to leave the Italian outfit on loan in search of more regular football having struggled to find a place in Thiago Motta's side this season.

But the terms of any potential move were deemed too expensive by Man Utd and a deal never progressed further than that. Luiz was also a target for Man City in the January window, but ultimately ended up staying with Juventus after the deadline.

Douglas Luiz Juventus Stats 2024/25 Appearances 5(14) Minutes 677 Goals 0 Assists 0

Man Utd allowed Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all to leave the club on loan to free up more space financially and in the squad, but with no midfielder brought in it meant that both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro ultimately stayed at Old Trafford too despite their futures laying elsewhere in the long-term.

A summer move hasn't been ruled out by either party, with Man Utd likely to be searching for midfield reinforcements once more while Luiz could be on the move if his game time doesn't improve in the coming months.

Eriksen's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season and isn't expected to be renewed, while Casemiro has interest from Saudi Arabia with Amorim admitting he lacks the intensity to play in his team at the moment.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 08/02/2025.