Manchester United are still in the market for a forward to come into their ranks in the winter transfer window, especially with Marcus Rashford edging closer to a loan move to Aston Villa before the deadline - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel is one target they may continue to look at, with United having made contact over his potential arrival.

United have struggled up front this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scoring five between them in the Premier League - and as Rashford's exit appears to be imminent, it's put the onus on Red Devils chiefs to secure a replacement for his services, for a player who could also come into the side to impress Ruben Amorim.

The Frenchman has been underused at Bayern this season

As it stands, there hasn't been anybody come in to rectify that yet - but Tel could be an option, according to Romano, who stated that the former Rennes starlet is one of their targets having made contact, with a loan deal likely being their favoured plan of attack.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

He said:

"Mathys Tel is one of the targets they have. Let's see what the player decides to do, he said no to Tottenham. "Probably, a loan with an option is what Manchester United want to do. Let's see what Bayern and the player decide for the future, but for sure, Manchester United made contact and are interested in Mathus Tel. "If the Tel won't happen, for sure they will have some other last-minute options. So the idea is to try, if they can, with Financial Fair Play to add one more offensive player."

Tel has struggled for minutes at Bayern under Vincent Kompany this season, with the Belgian having only given the youngster two starts in the Bundesliga. He's been told he can leave, but despite Tottenham reportedly agreeing a £50million fee for his services, Tel has opted to remain in Germany for the time being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 40 caps for France's youth teams, scoring 23 goals.

Whether United can tempt him with a move to Old Trafford remains to be seen, but a move will need to be completed soon if he is to play under Amorim in the coming weeks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-02-25.

