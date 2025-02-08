Manchester United made an enquiry to Wolverhampton Wanderers about their forward Matheus Cunha's availability in December, and a potential summer swoop for the Brazilian isn't ruled out, Fabrizio Romano has written in his latest GIVEMESPORT column.

Cunha has been a man in form this season and one of the Premier League's best attackers, with 11 goals in 23 games, a vital member of Vitor Pereira's relegation-battling Wolves side. The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal with the club last week, keeping him tied to Molineux until 2029.

This contract extension included a £62.5 million release clause, which will come into play in the summer and suggests a possible exit, which is still on the cards after intense speculation over the former Atletico Madrid forward leaving in January. He's already shown United what they'd be getting if they were to move for him after scoring and assisting against Ruben Amorim's Red Devils in a 2-0 win in December.

Romano: Manchester United 'Called' Wolves To Understand Cunha's Situation

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new forward next summer

Manchester United's only two signings during the winter transfer window were Danish wing-back Patrick Dorgu from Leece for £25.2 million and English defensive prospect Ayden Heaven, who joined from Arsenal's academy. A new attacker didn't arrive at Old Trafford, despite Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's woes in front of goal, with the duo managing just five league goals between them.

Cunha, who Micah Richards once claimed had a 'sensational football IQ', has emerged as a potential option for Amorim to take up the left attacking position in his front three amid problems getting his brand of football in place at United. The Portuguese attacker is versatile as he can play a centre-forward role, on the right, and as a second striker.

Romano reports that the Red Devils could be in the race to sign the 11-cap Brazil international in the summer after they called Wolves two months ago to try and find out his situation. They may have learned of the relegation battlers looking to extend his contract, given they didn't take their interest further during the January transfer window.

Matheus Cunha Stats vs Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee (Premier League 2024-25) Player Matheus Cunha Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Appearances 23 19 24 Goals 11 2 3 Expected Goals (xG) 5.20 2.44 3.36 Scoring Frequency 171min 562min 296min Goals per game 0.5 0.1 0.1 Shots per game 3.1 0.7 0.8 Goal Conversion 15% 15% 16% Total Duels Won 5.5 (45%) 2.4 (33%) 1.7 (35%)

Amorim's frustrations with Hojlund and Zirkzee's lack of goals were evident when he started English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a false 9 in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. The Portuguese tactician has been impressed by left-winger Alejandro Garnacho's recent resurgence after looking likely to be sold last month, which could mean he looks at a potential Cunha signing to take up the striker's role, but he'd definitely give the Red Devils coach more options.

