Manchester United will enter the summer transfer window with a new defender on their list of priorities, and calls have been held over potential targets, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed while writing for GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been busy attending to their defence over the past year, with Matthijs de Ligt (£42.9 million) and Leny Yoro (£52 million) arriving last summer. Ayden Heaven joined Arsenal's academy in January, but he's already won Ruben Amorim over with a run in the first team amid his team's injury struggles.

A new striker seems a certainty for Amorim once the season finishes because of Rasmus Hojlund's lack of potency and Joshua Zirkzee moving into a number 10 role. But the Portuguese coach also wants to further strengthen at the back despite Harry Maguire's resurgence as he's 32, and Victor Lindelof is likely to leave when his contract expires this summer.

Romano: Man Utd 'Making Some Calls' Over Centre-Backs

Amorim wants more cover